Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $420.76. 30,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.49 and its 200-day moving average is $553.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

