Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 142,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,377. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average is $230.21.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

