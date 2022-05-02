Archer Investment Corp Buys 102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.17. 205,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

