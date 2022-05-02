Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,200 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.44. 1,465,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,143,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

