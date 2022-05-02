Archer Investment Corp Makes New $34,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after buying an additional 540,092 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $5,950,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,168,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,160. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

