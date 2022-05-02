Archer Investment Corp Purchases 859 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 37,345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. 39,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

