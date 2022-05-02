Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.70. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

