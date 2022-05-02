Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.55. 36,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.