Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.09. 2,129,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,441,281. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

