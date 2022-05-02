Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

