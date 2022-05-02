Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,095 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,606. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

