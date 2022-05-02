Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 290,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

