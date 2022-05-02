Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Willdan Group worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 177,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,706. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

