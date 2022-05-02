Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.44. 5,607,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.