Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $82.45. 1,049,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

