Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.