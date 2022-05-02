Arweave Price Tops $24.18 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $807.47 million and $45.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $24.18 or 0.00062883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

