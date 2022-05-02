Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 68720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

AOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$365.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.