Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.