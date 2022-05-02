Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,597 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of SE stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

