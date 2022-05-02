Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,277 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $362,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.97 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

