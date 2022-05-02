Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

