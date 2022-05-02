Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.87%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

