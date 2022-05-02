Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $35,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

