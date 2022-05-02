Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.33 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.03.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

