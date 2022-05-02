Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.41 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $315.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.72 and a 200-day moving average of $406.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.36 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

