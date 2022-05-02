Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.88 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $124.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

