Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,641,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $126.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

