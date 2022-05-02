Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

