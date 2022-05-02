Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equifax by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

