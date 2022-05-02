Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.