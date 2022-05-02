Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

