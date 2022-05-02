Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $31,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $296.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

