Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,666 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

