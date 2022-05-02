Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

