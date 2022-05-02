Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $181.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.