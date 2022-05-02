AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

AZN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 10,781,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,185. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of -207.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -603.11%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,090,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 572,921 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

