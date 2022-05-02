Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.89. 61,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,483. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -78.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

