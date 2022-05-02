Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,160 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, hitting $192.11. 12,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,265. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.