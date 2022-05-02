Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 98283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
