Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 98283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

