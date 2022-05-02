Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 35614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

