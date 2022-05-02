Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Critical Analysis

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avidity Biosciences and Chimerix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chimerix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 246.85%. Chimerix has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 339.39%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Chimerix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $9.33 million 73.19 -$118.01 million ($2.84) -5.04 Chimerix $1.98 million 193.40 -$173.24 million ($2.08) -2.12

Avidity Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Chimerix. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -1,265.38% -35.57% -32.36% Chimerix -8,753.71% -84.90% -67.01%

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Chimerix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage. It also offers Lumizyme therapy for Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

