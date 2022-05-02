AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,456.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,136. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.