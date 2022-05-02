AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.90. 3,778,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.