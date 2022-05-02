AXS Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,814,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,803. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

