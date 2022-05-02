AXS Investments LLC Invests $386,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 782.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

