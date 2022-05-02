AXS Investments LLC Invests $753,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.61. 3,853,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,579. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

