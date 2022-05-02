AXS Investments LLC Takes $593,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,745,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $78.71.
