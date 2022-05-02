AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. 207,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,280. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.12. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.