B-cube.ai Price Up 6.7% This Week (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,551.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.72 or 0.07301855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038633 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,609,812 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

